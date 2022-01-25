WATERLOO — The opening day of a bench trial for former Seneca County finance director Brandi Deeds began Monday with District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz calling witnesses who testified about the county’s electronic network, and texts and emails Deeds sent and received from co-workers.
Deeds, 47, is charged with five counts of falsifying business records and single counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and defrauding the government, all felonies, along with official misconduct, a misdemeanor.
A county Grand Jury indicted Deeds in October 2019, alleging that she falsified her time sheets to indicate she was at work when she was not, resulting in her being paid $2,169 more than she was entitled to receive. Deeds pleaded innocent to the charges and, after many delays, asked for a bench trial before state Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle.
The first witness called was Brady Leo, Seneca County’s systems administrator. He testified on the workings of the county municipal accounting system, called MUNIS. He said Deeds had access to the system, both in the office and remotely, using a special password. When cross-examined by James Doyle, the Rochester attorney representing Deeds, Leo said Deeds was not one of two “super users” of MUNIS.
Sinkiewicz then called network administrator Jason Palladino, who was given copies of data records containing dates, times and users of all emails and users of swipe cards used to gain access to the County Office Building and Finance Department server log. When questioned by Sinkiewicz, Palladino testified that the swipe card does not show Deeds entering the building on specific dates through the usual employee entrances.
Under cross-examination by Doyle, Palladino said it was possible Deeds could have entered the building from the general public entrance, which does not require a swipe card.
The third witness was former county Finance Department fiscal services manager Tina Marie Beckman. Sinkiewicz showed her copies of numerous text messages and emails between her and Deeds in 2017 and ‘18, driving home his point that Deeds often was not at work during a major fiscal crisis with county finances, one that involved an outside audit and state auditors.
Beckman said Deeds was in Florida and other out-of-state locations during much of the time the emails and texts were being exchanged. Beckman said she and others in the department often had to work extra hours and weekends to do audit and reconciliation work.
Sinkiewiz gave Beckman several exhibits that were copies of texts and emails between her and Deeds, emphasizing how many times Deeds was not in the office to respond to her questions and concerns. Beckman read many of them into the record, including one in which Beckman had to ask Deeds for her password to get into the state computer in order to file a mandated report on time, noting Deeds was not present to do that and she was the only one with access to the state computer.
“During the time when a mandated state report had to be submitted by a certain deadline and staff was working extra hours, was Ms. Deeds helpful?” Sinkiewicz asked.
“No,” Beckman responded.
“Was she a contributor to a solution to problems at that time?” the DA asked.
After hesitating a few seconds, Backman said “not really.”
“It was a stressful time. We received no guidance,” Beckman added. “The county manager said he was running the department, but staff from other departments were asking me and another employee the questions.”
During cross-examination, Beckman testified that she did not recall if she and Deeds communicated by telephone when Deeds was absent, but acknowledged they could have talked by phone.
Beckman said she and Deeds got along well at first, and she denied Doyle’s suggestion that the two “had words” when Deeds left and that she told Deeds she would “gets hers.”
Sinkiewicz was set to call Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton to the stand Tuesday morning. Doyle has a witness list of four people.