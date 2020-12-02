WATERLOO — Should Deer Haven Park owner Earl Martin be given a one-year PILOT agreement for his purchase of the former Hillside Children’s Center property?
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, which sold the 162-acre parcel to Martin for $65,000 in the summer, will answer that question at its virtual meeting Thursday. The session, which will be live-streamed at www.senecacountyida.org, begins at noon.
Martin has applied for a one-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement. The roughly $10,000 he would pay through that PILOT would be shared among the town of Varick, Seneca County, and the Romulus school district.
The IDA Board of Directors will discuss Martin’s project and PILOT request, determine if it will impact the environment through a State Environmental Quality Review, and vote on the final resolution.
Martin asked for the PILOT so he can evaluate where things are going after 12 months of development, including a determination on what the property would be assessed for tax purposes. If necessary, he said he would ask to extend the agreement another year.
After the 10,587-acre Seneca Army Depot closed in 2000, the IDA was given the land in Romulus and Varick for redevelopment. The IDA sold 7,000 acres to Martin in 2016, after which he established Deer Haven Park to help preserve the white deer herd within the property’s fences.
The IDA leased the former troop barracks area to Hillside in 2004. The agency did not renew the lease when it expired at the end of 2019, and Martin was the lone bidder for the property.
Martin hopes to expand Deer Haven Park, which the Hillside parcel abuts to the south. In addition, a campground and miniature golf course are planned, along with historic exhibits about the Depot and a history tour by watercraft. Also, Martin will allow workers employed at his Seneca Iron Works and Seneca Dairy Systems businesses in Fayette to use the property.