WATERLOO — Deer Haven Park owner Earl Martin has applied for financial assistance from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
The IDA Board of Directors will meet at noon Thursday — in a virtual setting — to consider the request.
Martin purchased 172 acres of the former Hillside Children’s Center in Varick from the IDA recently. He plans to expand Deer Haven Park in Romulus to be part of the property, as well as possibly building a campground.
He is seeking a PILOT agreement for town, county and school district taxes. If the board accepts the application and passes the initial inducement package Thursday, a public hearing and cost-benefits analysis would be done, along with an environmental review.
The board also is scheduled to discuss and take a final vote on a motion to provide a PILOT, sales tax exemption and mortgage tax exemption for NY Fayette I LLC, a solar energy project planned for Canoga Road in Fayette.
The company is seeking the assistance for its $9.2 million solar project on 27 acres of leased land. The project is said to be able to generate 5 megawatts of electric power. The benefits would amount to $2.2 million and the net benefits of the project would be $1.5 million.
Other agenda items include:
• Approval of established IDA policies, both unmodified and modified.
• Review and approve an updated IDA application for financial assistance.
• Contract renewals for professional services in 2021 with Fisher Associates, Dermody, Burke & Brown; bookkeeper Elly Beattie, business retention and expansion specialist Jim Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer Bob Kernan and Finger Lakes TV for live stream coverage of IDA meetings.
• A status report on IDA grants and loans.
• Updates from Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Shipley and Board of Supervisors member Don Trout. Both are IDA board members.
The meeting will not be open to the public but can be viewed live on the IDA website.