SENECA FALLS — The Deerhead, a popular restaurant, bar and gathering spot on Lower Lake Road on Cayuga Lake since 1925, has been sold to the Cayuga Nation.
The deed transfer took place recently. The sale price was $340,000 and the property was assessed for $229,600. Owner Craig Moore reportedly had it listed by real estate agents at $349,900 in March.
Seneca County Treasurer Frank Sinicropi said the property generated $9,442 in local school, town and county property taxes this year, based on its assessment. If history is an indication, the Cayugas likely will not pay property taxes on the parcel, claiming tax-exempt sovereignty.
A Nation spokeswoman, Maria Stagliano, confirmed the purchase Tuesday and hinted that its future use may not be a restaurant, but a retail marijuana sales business.
“As a sovereign Indian Nation, the Cayuga Nation continues to explore opportunities for retail marijuana sales throughout its historic 64,015-acre reservation,” Stagliano wrote in an email. “No specific plans have been made for the property at 2554 Lower Lake Road. To be clear, as a sovereign nation, the Cayuga Nation’s commerce plans would not be limited by a local law prohibiting retail marijuana sales.”
The Deerhead began as Woody’s Fish Fry in 1925. It became The Deerhead and was a popular dining place for years. It was purchased and operated by James Gustafson in 1983 and sold to Moore in 2015.
The Cayugas filed a claim for return of 64,015 acres of former reservation land, plus $350 million in trespass damages, in 1980. That case went to trial in federal district court in Syracuse. The claim for return of the property and eviction of current occupants was upheld in 2000 and a jury awarded $36.9 million in damages and rent.
The state of New York appealed the lower court ruling and the Nation appealed the damages award. An appeals court in 2005 reversed the liability decision in favor of the Cayugas, but added $211 million in prejudgement interest to the award. That was appealed by the state.
A circuit court of appeals rejected the claim because it was filed too late. The U. S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
The Cayugas began buying land within the claim areas of Seneca and Cayuga counties from willing sellers, including convenience store-gas stations in both counties. They own more than 1,200 acres and some 50 separate parcels in the two counties.
They applied to put 129 acres into federal trust, including 15 acres in Seneca Falls around Route 89 and Garden Street Extension. To be considered, the tribe had to be up to date on property taxes on those lands. That application was rejected by the Bureau of Indian Affairs because of a often-violent leadership dispute.
The Deerhead is the first new land purchase for the Cayugas in several years.