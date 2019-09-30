TYRE — Del Lago Resort & Casino has received awards from Casino Player magazine and USA Today.
The business has been recognized by Casino Player in its annual New York State Best of Gaming Awards Reader’s Survey. The Route 414 facility received a total of 11 awards.
Each year, the magazine asks its reader to select casinos across the country that are worthy of being honored as “best of the best.” Del Lago’s five 2019 first-place awards are: best hotel staff, best suite, best craps, best roulette and best VIP services.
The casino also received six top honors in the categories of best players club, best spa, best overall gaming resort, favorite casino resort to vacation at, best live poker and best hotel lobby.
“We are incredibly grateful for the 11 awards we received from Casino Player, especially because the honors were submitted by readers who are also del Lago guests,” explained Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager.
In addition, del Lago was named the top casino-hotel in New York state, according to the USA Today‘s 10 Best Readers Choice awards. Del Lago’s hotel was named among the top four in the country, edging out multiple prominent hotel casinos across the country, including Harrah’s New Orleans Hotel and Casino, The Venetian & The Palazzo and Wynn’s Las Vegas and Encore Resort.
The best casino contest began with a Top 20 list of casinos from around the country, chosen by travel and gaming industry experts. The public was allowed to vote for their preferred property once a day and the Top 10 winners were announced Sept. 20.