TYRE — For the third year in a row, del Lago Resort & Casino has been named tops in the region by the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record Reader Ranking Awards.
In addition to being selected as the best casino in the region, del Lago was named one of the area’s top three best event meeting facilities and best hotel facility.
The annual awards honor the top businesses in the community as voted on by readers.
“The awards celebrate the best of the best and we are grateful to have received top honors as the region’s premier casino for the third year in a row,” del Lago GM Lance Young said. “We continually strive to provide our guests with the best experience and we look forward to offering them even more with the opening of DraftKings Sportsbook later this summer.”
The awards were presented at a ceremony held inside the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. This year, there were more than 13,000 nominations and 47,000 votes cast.
Meanwhile, sports betting has begun at Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady and Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, two of the businesses with non-Indian gaming licenses issued by the state.
