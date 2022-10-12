TYRE — From now through December, del Lago Resort & Casino will raise money for the Wilmot Cancer Institute in Rochester.

The casino will focus its fourth-quarter charitable fundraising on supporting WCI and its comprehensive care programs for breast cancer and research.

Through October, del Lago will donate $1 to WCI for each specialty drink sold. In addition, casino players can donate their slot-machine gaming vouchers as part of the casino’s Community Cash In program.

Del Lago’s social media channels have gone pink and contain a link to WCI’s “Make a Gift” page.

The Wilmot family built the $440 million casino. It opened in February 2017, one of three to operate under the first state-issued gaming licenses. It has since been sold twice.

