TYRE — From now through December, del Lago Resort & Casino will raise money for the Wilmot Cancer Institute in Rochester.
The casino will focus its fourth-quarter charitable fundraising on supporting WCI and its comprehensive care programs for breast cancer and research.
Through October, del Lago will donate $1 to WCI for each specialty drink sold. In addition, casino players can donate their slot-machine gaming vouchers as part of the casino’s Community Cash In program.
Del Lago’s social media channels have gone pink and contain a link to WCI’s “Make a Gift” page.
The Wilmot family built the $440 million casino. It opened in February 2017, one of three to operate under the first state-issued gaming licenses. It has since been sold twice.