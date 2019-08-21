TYRE — Bettors, place your sports wagers.
The DraftKings Sportsbook facility at del Lago Resort & Casino opens officially on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring former Syracuse University and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb. The event begins at noon.
The 6,000-square-foot lounge, formerly The Vine Restaurant and Bar, will offer sports fans an innovative, high-tech retail sports betting experience with 23 self-service wagering kiosks, DraftKings cashier stations and a full service restaurant and bar. It will have seating for 200 people, and sporting events will be shown live on more than 1,000 square-feet of LED video screens, including 16 single-bay TV sets, odds boards and a scrolling ticker that will show live score updates, statistics, injury news and additional player information.
McNabb will be joined at the ribbon-cutting by Brent Stevens, chairman and managing partner of Peninsula Pacific, the owner of del Lago; Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager of del Lago; and Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of DraftKings. That will be followed by the first sports bets being placed.
Wagers will be accepted on all major American and international sporting events.
Del Lago and DraftKings are partnering to offer the Sportsbook. DraftKings, which was founded in 2012 by Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman and Jason Robins, is headquartered in Boston.
Del Lago opened Feb. 1, 2017. The resort’s hotel and spa opened July 1 of that year. The $440 million facility features 1,650 slot machines, 66 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables, a host of restaurant offerings and The Vine, a 2,400-person entertainment and concert center.
