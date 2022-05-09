TYRE — Gambling can become addictive and lead to financial disaster, including bankruptcy.
In a effort to help problem gamblers, the New York Responsible Play Partnership came to del Lago Resort & Casino May 4 to highlight a step being taken to address the problem.
New York State Gaming Commission Executive Director Robert Williams unveiled signage that will be placed in del Lago and other gaming sites. The signs provide information on the industry’s inaugural QR Code that connects problem gamblers with trained clinicians in real time. Once the code is scanned, it links users to the Council on Problem Gambling’s website automatically, providing access to a network of Regional Problem Gambling Resource Centers supported by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports.
“When an individual makes the decision to get help for gambling problems, it is essential that a treatment connection is made quickly,” Williams said. “The QR code is an innovative approach to connecting individuals to specially trained outpatient and inpatient treatment programs and private practitioners throughout the state.”
Since its launch in January, the QR code has logged more than 3,400 total scans and roughly 900 unique scans.
The QR code is available on advertising and promotional materials issued by the Gaming Commission and its licensees, including del Lago. Applications include lottery scratch-off tickets, promotional screens at nearly 15,000 lottery retail outlets, mobile sports betting promotional mailings, messaging at all horse racing tracks, and digital signage found on the gaming floor at video lottery gaming facilities and commercial casinos.
“Responsible gaming is one of del Lago’s foundational pillars as we abide by the highest standards to serve our communities safely,” said Jimmer McCormack, vice president of security at del Lago. “We are committed to our partnership with the Seneca County Department of Mental Health and New York’s Responsible Play Partnership to not only bring light to these very important issues, but to coordinate responsible gaming efforts as well.”
Seneca County Community Counseling Center Prevention and Treatment Program Director Tammy Orlopp said that as access to gambling continues to expand post-legalization, the county is honored to partner with del Lago to focus on delivering responsible gaming information and education.