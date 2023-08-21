WATERLOO — The trial of two men arrested in the 2022 shooting death of a former local resident has been delayed.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Judge Barry Porsch adjourned the trial of Wayne Ellison Jr. and Christopher Kesterson. It was scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection.
“We served defense counsel with some additional discovery, most of which we just received ourselves last week, and they requested the adjournment to have time to review the materials,” Sinkiewicz said. “The Court (judge) is working on a new date for trial.”
Sinkiewicz said he could not be more specific.
“I will say it’s a big case with a lot of records, and some of the material was just generated as recently as last week in preparation for trial,” Sinkiewicz said.
Ellison and Kesterson face charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the Sept. 30 shooting death of Texas resident William Waugh at a home on Route 96 in the town of Waterloo, near the Ontario County line. Police said Waugh, a former Waterloo resident, was in town for a wedding.
Sheriff’s investigators said animosity from a bar fight was the likely motive.
Ellison is being represented by Rochester-based attorney Lawrence Kasperek. Kesterson is being represented by assigned Auburn-based attorney Manford Susman.
Ellison and Kesterson remain incarcerated in the Seneca County Correctional Facility.
Sinkiewicz said he could not say when the trial will be rescheduled.