LYONS — The sentencing of a former Texas police officer convicted of killing two Sodus residents has been delayed a week.
Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco said Timothy Dean will be sentenced Aug. 2, seven days later than had been scheduled.
He was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday, but Calarco said Dean’s attorney, Joseph Damelio, had a conflict with a case in another county.
Dean was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the October 2018 deaths of Joshua Niles and his fiancée, Amber Washburn, at their Carlton Street home in Sodus. Niles was involved in a custody dispute with Dean’s wife, Charlene Childers, who had a five-year relationship with Niles that produced two children.
Childers is serving a 28-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Niles, as well as an unrelated weapons charge. Childers admitted she conspired with Dean while the couple was living in Texas to have him drive from that state to New York to kill Niles.
There was testimony during Dean’s trial that he shot Niles 10 times. Washburn, who was pulling into her driveway at the time Dean was shooting Niles, was shot once in the head in her vehicle.
Childers, who testified during Dean’s trial, said the plan to kill Niles did not include Washburn’s death.
A third defendant in the case, Bron Bohlar, has been sentenced to 1-3 years in prison for conspiring with Dean and Childers. Bohlar, also a former police officer in Texas, admitted he helped Dean rent a vehicle to drive from Texas to New York.
Dean got into an accident with that vehicle in Kansas and had to rent another vehicle, this time in his name, to go to New York.
Bohlar also testified against Dean at his trial.
