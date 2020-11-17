SENECA FALLS — On Friday, David DeLelys was one of three Town Board members voting in favor of altering the use of landfill revenue in a proposed 2021 budget.
The budget passed by a 3-2 vote. It calls for reducing the amount of anticipated revenue from Seneca Meadows Inc. that would be used in the operating budget from $1.8 million to $999,750. Landfill revenue above that amount would go into a fund for infrastructure projects.
DeLelys said he has had second thoughts about his vote and has asked for a special board meeting to revisit the issue. That meeting has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the community center.
DeLelys, the senior member on the five-person board, declined to comment Monday.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said DeLelys told him he was requesting the special meeting so he can change his vote on the tentative budget. If that happens, a new motion could be made to go back to an earlier plan of landfill revenue being used to stabilize the tax levy, and the tentative budget could go back to what it was prior to last Friday.
The board voted Friday to approve a proposal by Ferrara to take $300,000 from the $1.9 million tax stabilization fund and $100,000 from the highway fund, as well as increasing the tax levy by $425,000, to offset the deficit created by reducing the amount of landfill revenue in the operating budget. Steve Churchill and Doug Avery joined DeLelys in approving the budget, while Ferrara and Dawn Dyson were opposed.
According to Churchill, the tax rate for those living in the former village would go from $10.31 per $1,000 of assessed value to $11.29, while those living outside the former village would see a change from $10.14 to $11.12.
Ferrara and Dyson supported using $1.8 million in landfill revenue to keep the tax levy and tax rates stable.
The town usually receives about $3 million annually from Seneca Meadows Inc., owner and operator of the Salcman Road landfill on the western border of Seneca Falls, through a host community agreement.