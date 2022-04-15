SENECA FALLS — David DeLelys lost his battle against cancer Jan. 16 at the age of 74. However, his lifetime of service to the community hasn’t been forgotten.
DeLelys is the winner of the 2022 Antonio Varacalli Hero Award. Family members have been asked to accept the award on his behalf at Varacalli Day ceremonies scheduled for 11 a.m. April 23 on the Bridge Street Bridge.
Sponsored by the It’s A Wonderful Life Committee, the award is named after a young Italian immigrant who was working on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal construction April 12, 1917. Varacalli, 23, saw a young woman jump from the bridge into the canal in an apparent suicide attempt. He jumped in and brought her to shore for others to assist, but lost his own life in the process.
For that heroic act, Varacalli’s family was presented with the Carnegie Medal for Heroism, and a plaque was placed on the bridge to commemorate his actions.
As for DeLelys, “he was a supporter of all things Seneca Falls,” said Doug Avery, one of many who nominated him.
“His involvement in community activities was endless and he was always willing to lend a hand, whatever the need,” added Steve Churchill, who also nominated DeLelys.
The award recognizes DeLelys’ involvement in community activities, his willingness to lend a hand whatever the need, his love of animals, his efforts to protect the environment, and his work on the Village and Town boards. He was a village trustee for two years and a Town Board member for eight years.
At the April 23 ceremonies, the report made as part of Varacalli’s receipt of the Carnegie Medal for Heroism will be read, along with a reading of the Antonio Varacalli Day proclamation from the Town Board, a heroes blessing by the Rev. Leah Ntuala of the First Presbyterian Church, and the ringing of the bells of Bedford Falls.
In addition, the 2022 Community Angel Award will be presented to Anna DeJohn of North Seneca Ambulance by Chief Kevin Lightfoote. This award is presented to a member who has gone above and beyond in helping their organization and community.
Students from Elizabeth Cady Stanton School, encouraged by Principal Amy Hibbard, also participated in this year’s Antonio Varacalli Essay Contest. Students were asked to write about an immigrant they know about and how they contributed to America or their community, and how they may be considered a good citizen. The five winning essays were written by fifth-graders Kaeva Johnston and Grace Hemker, and fourth-graders Anthony Hernandez, Grayson Sarratori, and Anthony Brown.
Also participating in the ceremonies will be the Seneca Falls First Responders, accompanied by a color guard from Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
Music will be provided by the Bedford Falls Mediocre Marching Band, the Mynderse Chamber Singers, and Janelle Bradshaw. The ceremony will end with a flower ceremony on the water.
The ceremonies are expected to last an hour.