CANANDAIGUA — The Thompson Health Guild awarded scholarships to five 2021 high school graduates recently. Each $2,000 scholarship goes to a recipient registered in a health-related field who must successfully complete their first college semester with the intent to study the second semester in a health-related field.
The recipients in the Times’ readership area were as follows:
• Isaiah Delgado of Midlakes High School is the recipient of the Gerry North Memorial Scholarship. Delgado is attending Rochester Institute of Technology to major in biomedical science with the ultimate goal of becoming a doctor. An athlete, musician and volunteer, Delgado participated in New Visions Health Therapy Sciences during his senior year.
• Kennedy Knopf of Canandaigua Academy is the recipient of the Theresa Tremblay Memorial Scholarship. An athlete who was involved in her school’s band program and in community service, Knopf will attend the University of Washington for its four-plus-one bachelor’s/master’s program. Majoring in bioengineering with a minor in Spanish, her goal is to become involved in stem cell research.
The Thompson Health Guild is the auxiliary of UR Medicine Thompson Health, fundraising for the nonprofit organization in order to support capital campaigns, purchase medical equipment and offer programs for hospital patients, nursing home residents, staff members and community members.
The scholarships are among the guild’s annual traditions.
For more information about the guild, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Guild.