GENEVA — While they lasted less than an hour, the thunderstorms and intense rainfall that tore through the area Sunday afternoon kept firefighters and other emergency responders busy for hours afterward.
Jeff Harloff, Ontario County’s director of emergency management, said that over a 24-hour period there were about 50 calls for service related to the weather. That included trees and limbs that fell on wires, causing power outages, along with downed utility poles.
A number of streets and parking lots in the city and town of Geneva were inundated by the deluge, and firefighters were called to many homes to pump out flooded basements. According to the National Weather Service, about 1.75 inches of rain fell in Geneva between 3:30 and 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
Harloff said Ontario County — and, he noted, mainly Geneva, Seneca, and Hopewell — was among the hardest-hit areas in the state, along with many in the Southern Tier. At one point, New York State Electric & Gas reported about 16,000 customers without power, although by Monday afternoon power had been restored to all households in the Finger Lakes.
Geneva Fire Chief Mike Combs said firefighters dealt with flooded basements well into the overnight hours of Sunday and Monday. A large area in the basement of Geneva General Hospital flooded, with the Border City Fire Department providing mutual aid for more water vacs and manpower.
Combs said some large tree branches brought down wires in different parts of the city, and a tree fell onto an apartment building roof.
“During the height of the storm and for some time after that, the GFD responded to over 35 calls in that short time,” Combs said, noting there were no injuries to the public or firefighters.
Melissa Taylor, Seneca County’s director of emergency management, said lightning hit a transformer at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Tyre. That caused a widespread power outage that included Waterloo Premium Outlets. NYSEG restored power by 6 p.m. for most customers in Seneca County.
“While we did experience intense rainfall in the north end of the county, it wasn’t enough to cause major issues for us,” Taylor said. “There were a few flooded roads, but fortunately we didn’t have to close any of them.”
George Bastedo, Wayne County’s director of emergency management, said there was intense rain and scattered power outages in the county.
In Yates County, Sheriff Ron Spike said Saturday’s afternoon heavy rain and wind caused a tree to fall on a house on East Lake Road in Barrington. Some boats were found drifting on Keuka Lake.
On Sunday, Spike said a town of Jerusalem road was flooded when a sluice pipe became plugged with rain debris. A tree fell into one lane of Flat Street in Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.