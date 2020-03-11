GENEVA — The section of Castle Street near the Geneva Public Library and the Byrne Dairy has been one busy place.
While workers for Byrne Dairy are clearing a spot for its new store, across the street contractors have been busy demolishing the former Touhey Insurance Building in preparation for an expanded library parking lot. That work is down mostly to concrete slabs, said Library Director Chris Finger.
However, the project has hit a minor snag.
“The contractors are not onsite until the library and our architect confirm whether there is asbestos connected to duct-work under the slab that was revealed when the contractors started removing portions of the basement,” he said Tuesday by email. “We do not expect the delay for testing to dramatically impact the project timeline, which calls for demolition to be completed by the end of the month.”
According to Finger, Empire Dismantlement Corporation, the project contractor, will be filling the site with crushed stone in preparation for the actual parking lot construction, the second phase of the project.
“We have not had to close the library during the demolition process,” Finger noted. “The most notable disruptions were closing access to several shelves of collections on our west wall while the east wall of the Touhey Building was being pulled down and some impact to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Castle Street. We do not expect any additional disruptions as part of the demolition.”
He said bids for the parking lot will be posted April 6-12, with bid openings set for April 30.
The library project’s architect, Holmes, King, & Kallquist, estimates parking lot construction will begin around May 25, with an opening set for Aug. 17.
“The dates may change based on the timeline provided by the contractor that is awarded the bid,” Finger said.
The parking lot design is not expected to change substantially when the project goes out to bid next month, the library director explained.
Finger said the acquisition of the Touhey Building, the demolition, and the parking lot construction are funded through a combination of state Public Library Construction Aid grants of $244,668, as well as library reserve funds and donations.
Finger said the library is applying for $104,343 from the state toward the parking lot construction. He said library officials expect to know the outcome of the grant application in the spring or summer.