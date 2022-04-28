Josh Riley, the Democrat raising the most money in the race for the 22nd Congressional District, is the subject of a lawsuit claiming his campaign submitted fraudulent nominating petitions as part of securing a spot in the party’s primary.
The lawsuit seeks to disqualify Riley, 41, of Ithaca, from the 22nd primary. The district, as it is drawn now, includes parts of Ontario and Seneca counties, including Geneva and Seneca Falls.
Riley is one of six Democrats who filed nominating petitions with at least the minimum 1,250 signatures from enrolled Democrats.
State election law outlines that the person passing those petitions must sign as a witness to the signatures they collected.
But Diane Dwire of Camillus, Onondaga County, who filed the lawsuit, alleges that two of Riley’s top campaign staffers submitted petitions “permeated with fraud.”
Dwire is a member of the executive committee of the Onondaga County Democratic Party. Pamela Hunter, chairwoman of the committee, told The Citizen of Auburn that the lawsuit was filed by a member of the committee, not the committee itself.
Dwire claimed Riley’s staffers did not personally witness all of the signatures they submitted to the state Board of Elections.
Her lawsuit contains sworn affidavits and statements from seven Tompkins County residents who claimed they signed the petitions, but did not do so not in front of Riley staffers listed as witnesses to the signatures.
Some of the district’s Democratic chairpersons, including Ontario County’s John Hurley and Seneca County’s David Wood, signed a letter accusing Onondaga County Democrats of trying to “tilt the scales” in the primary process.
Onondaga County Democrats have endorsed Francis Conole of Syracuse in the race. Conole declined to comment on the lawsuit, while Riley called the action “politically motivated.”
A state Supreme Court judge plans to hear the lawsuit on May 4. But on Wednesday, another judge threw out new district lines statewide, accusing Democrats of gerrymandering. As a result the primary, set for June 28, may be delayed.