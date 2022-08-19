The 23rd Congressional District has gone unrepresented in the House since Republican Tom Reed of Corning resigned in May to take a job with a lobbying firm.
A special election set for Tuesday (Aug. 23) will provide representation once again. It’s the same day as congressional primaries in New York.
Democrat Max Della Pia of Tioga County is running against Republican Joe Sempolinski to fill the rest of Reed’s term, which ends Dec. 31.
This will be the last time voters in Ontario, Yates and Seneca counties vote in the 23rd. These counties have been moved to the newly configured 24th District, along with Wayne and other western and central New York counties.
While Sempolinski is running only to represent the district for the interim, Della Pia also is running in the November election against the winner of the Aug. 23 Republican primary for the new 23rd: Carl Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former gubernatorial candidate, and Nicholas Langworthy, the state GOP chairman.
Della Pia has been crisscrossing the 11 counties of the current 23rd Congressional District as well as the seven counties in the new 23rd for weeks, looking for contributions, votes and volunteers.
He ran second in a crowded Democratic primary four years ago for the 23rd District seat won by Tracy Mitrano.
Della Pia said it is confusing with both the Republican primary for the November election and the special election to fill Reed’s seat until the end of the year.
Despite a significant Republican majority in the current 23rd Congressional District, Della Pia, chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Party, is pushing for a win in the special election to help propel him to a win in November. His opponent, Sempolinski, is Steuben County GOP chairman and Reed’s former chief of staff.
Sempolinski said that as a former district director for Reed, he is in the best position to continue to deliver constituent services and represent residents in the 11-county district until the end of the year.
“The Biden administration is leading us to an economic disaster,” he wrote on his campaign page. “Inflation threatens to rob hardworking families of their savings. The federal government simply cannot spend at the levels of the Biden administration without ruining the economy. The focus of the federal budget needs to be on the roles laid out for the federal government in the Constitution, not solving problems better handled by the states or the private sector.”
Della Pia said there is a good amount of frustration over inflation and voters are “blaming it on the guy in the White House” at a time of global inflation and high energy prices brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden, he noted, is pumping 1 million barrels of oil a day from the U.S. Strategic Reserve to help push prices down.
The state and counties have limited gasoline taxes, but the price did not come down as it should have, Della Pia said, suggesting oil companies have kept their prices high. They have no incentive to increase production, he added, while maintaining that the U.S. should be “energy independent.”
The candidates disagree on reproductive rights.
“People have a Constitutional right to control their reproductive lives,” Della Pia said.
Sempolinski counters that “human life is sacred and the purpose of our government is to protect the inalienable rights of all people, including the right to life.”
On healthcare, Della Pia thinks universal coverage and access is an ethical obligation.
“We must either strengthen the Affordable Care Act and protect coverage for pre-existing conditions, or as the various issues are worked out, migrate to a single-payer system,” he said.
Sempolinski sees it differently.
“A government-run healthcare system will not allow the competition needed to drive costs down and stimulate innovation,” he said. “The key to getting people access to care is lowering costs, not government control.”
On gun rights, Sempolinski, a member of S.C.O.P.E. and NRA, said he is “pro-2nd amendment.”
“The right to bear arms is a fundamental, individual, human and Constitutional right,” he said, adding he supports interstate reciprocity for gun permits.
Della Pia said he believes “in the value of the 2nd amendment. However, with gun rights should come great responsibility and common-sense gun policy,” including mandatory background checks “searchable across the state lines.”
He also said people need training on how to safely handle firearms.