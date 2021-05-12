CANANDAIGUA — The Democratic and Republican slates for this fall’s mayoral and at-large City Council elections are set.
Republican incumbent Bob Palumbo will be seeking his second term as mayor, which will be a four-year term for the first time. He will be opposed by Democrat Dan Unrath, currently the Ward 2 Council representative.
For the four at-large Council seats, the Republican slate features Donna Besler, Sean Buck, Kevin Collea and Patrick Rhodes. The Democratic candidates are incumbents Stephen Uebbing and Renee Sutton; Thomas Lyon, who was appointed in 2020 to fill the at-large seat held by the late Robert O’Brien; and newcomer Sim Covington Jr.