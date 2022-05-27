CAMILLUS — The 24th Congressional District has had both Republican and Democratic representation over the years, but under its new configuration, it is far more friendly to Republican candidates.
The new 24th cuts across GOP strongholds in central and western New York, including Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties. It’s what political types call a “safe” district.
Don’t tell Democrat Steven Holden, 49, of Camillus, he can’t win, though.
“We’re ready for the challenge,” Holden said this week as he awaits the winner of the Aug. 23 Republican primary.
The GOP primary is expected to include Utica-area resident Claudia Tenney, who currently represents the 22nd District in the House, but decided not to seek reelection in the reconfigured central New York district, which now leans Democratic. She is running in the primary against Geneva’s Mario Fratto and possibly John Murtari of Lyons — if Murtari can collect enough petition signatures to get on the ballot.
Holden, 49, a U.S. Army veteran who did multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, said “Fratto’s and Tenney’s positions are virtually identical. Tenney is one of the furthest-right politicians you’ll find.”
It hasn’t been easy to focus on opponents in the tumultuous election season, Holden said, noting that he first got into the race to run against Katko, who decided earlier this year against seeking reelection. He said Katko’s relatively moderate stances are out of step with the GOP.
However, Holden believes there are Republicans unhappy with the rightward movement of the party, and he hopes to appeal to them, as well as Democrats and a growing number of independents who make up the district. He said Ontario County Democratic Chairman John Hurley was among party officials encouraging him to run in the 24th, as opposed to the crowded Democratic field in the 22nd.
Hurley could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
“We view the district differently,” Holden said.
He sees a three-color view of the district: red, blue and green, the latter representing the military population, in particular the Watertown area in Jefferson County, home to Fort Drum. He believes his Army experience is something that, potentially, appeals to both veterans and the general population.
“Military members are more pragmatic and less dogmatic,” he said. “This district is changing. We think there is a lot more pragmatism.”
He said the far right’s inroads into the political mainstream — fueled in part by former President Donald Trump — is concerning.
“It’s about democracy vs. authoritarianism,” Holden said.
Holden is a native of Oklahoma who came to the region in the early 2000s to study at Syracuse University, where he earned dual master’s degrees in business and public administration. It’s in Syracuse where he met his wife, Julie, of Liverpool, a veteran as well.
Holden said he now works for a private contractor, teaching finance, contract and leadership courses to federal employees. He also has a new business that helps veterans win government contracts.
While it’s Holden’s first run for public office, it’s not his first foray into Democratic politics, he said.
“I’ve worked since 1990 on campaigns,” Holden said.
The Democrat said there is a large slice of rural America that has been ignored by politicians.
“They feel left out or lost,” he said, pointing to big-box chains that have destroyed local retail as among the things that have hurt rural America. “That money now goes somewhere else. The GOP may look sympathetic, but they don’t do anything.”