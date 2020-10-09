Wayne County voters got a chance to meet local Democratic candidates during a pair of events Oct. 3.
Beginning in Lyons and continuing later that day in Newark and Palmyra, Dana Balter, who is challenging incumbent John Katko for the 24th District seat in the House of Representatives, Scott Comegys, who is facing incumbent Brian Manktelow for the 130th District seat in the state Assembly, and many others involved in the Nov. 3 general election met and talked with constituents at various places in each community.
The event was sponsored by Citizens’ Response Network of Wayne County.
In Palmyra, the Democratic candidates — Shauna Maria O’Toole (challenging incumbent Pam Helming for the 54th District seat in the state Senate), and state judicial hopefuls Gino Nitti, Julia Cianca, Steven Lindley, and William Gargan were among them — talked about their goals and aspirations.