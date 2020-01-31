SYRACUSE — Candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for the 24th Congressional District seat are criticizing Republican John Katko’s decision to endorse President Donald Trump’s re-election bid.
Katko refused to support Trump in 2016.
“I understand the concerns about him,” Katko said in a meeting with Syracuse Post-Standard staff members that was posted on YouTube this week. “From a personality standpoint, I do think he shoots from the cuff way too much. But I’m looking at the whole landscape, not just his personality. I had (just) his personality to judge on (in 2016) and that’s it. This time, you have to look at what we’ve been able to accomplish under his presidency.”
Katko, whose district includes Wayne County, pointed to record-low unemployment across the nation and central New York that he believes is fueled largely by the Republican tax-cut package that included reductions for corporations and relatively smaller percentages for individual taxpayers. Critics maintain the wealthiest Americans benefited the most from the tax cuts.
Katko also pointed to Trump’s efforts to get better trade deals, pointing to China and Japan as two examples and where inroads have been made.
On the defensive front, Katko said the U.S., with a beefed-up military, now has the upper hand against enemies such as the Islamic State, which, with help from American forces, was driven out of Iraq after the terrorists took control of a good portion of the country.
“The caliphate is gone,” said Katko, who acknowledged that the organization is still active but does not hold territory anymore.
Katko said another reason he is supporting Trump is what he believes is the Democratic party’s move to the left.
“The biggest concern with the Democratic field is they have been pulled far to the left,” he said. “The Joe Biden running for president is not the Joe Biden I knew and liked. He grudgingly has been pulled to the far left.”
Democrat Dana Balter, who lost to Katko in 2016, isn’t buying the Republican congressman’s arguments.
“Congressman John Katko is endorsing Donald Trump because he believes that Trump’s made our country better than it was four years ago,” she said in a statement. “He’s endorsing a man who is trying to rip healthcare away from 130 million people with pre-existing conditions. He’s endorsing a man who blew a $2 trillion hole in our national debt for tax giveaways to the ultra-wealthy and corporations on the backs of working families. He’s endorsing a man who is trying to slash hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. He’s endorsing a man who stokes fear, hatred and division to maintain power.”
Balter is one of three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination and the chance to challenge Katko this fall. The others are Francis Conole and Roger Misso, both of Syracuse. The primary to determine the Democratic nominee is Tuesday, June 23.
Conole and Misso also criticized Katko.
“Election cycle after election cycle John Katko has attempted to campaign off of being an ‘independent voice’ in Congress,” said Conole. “However, Katko’s endorsement of Donald Trump’s re-election makes his transition to a partisan D.C. politician official.”
In a statement to the Auburn Citizen, Misso called Katko’s endorsement of Trump “shameful.” He also accused Katko of becoming a “weak, Washington insider too comfortable with corruption.”
Besides Wayne, the 24th District includes all of Onondaga and Cayuga counties and part of western Oswego County. The district, which is Democratic-leaning, has voted for Democrats in the last three presidential elections. Katko is the only Republican representing such a district in the nation.
Katko, of Camillus, said he has no reservations about endorsing the president.
“I’m troubled by a lot of conduct, but I look at the total record and what the alternative is,” he said. “I feel confident with my decision.”