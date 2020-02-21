Democrats are looking for potential candidates to take on Republican Phil Palmesano in the 132nd Assembly District race.
The state Democratic Committee and the chairs of the counties in the district said they have formed a candidate search and vetting committee to find a candidate to run for the seat ahead of the 2020 General Election in November.
The 132nd Assembly District includes all of Yates and Schuyler counties and portions of Seneca, Steuben and Chemung counties.
Palmesano is completing his fifth term in office and has run unopposed in several of his re-election campaigns.
Joseph Welch, chairman of the Corning City Democratic Committee, encouraged candidates to come forward.
“Democrats around our district are making great advances in recent years,” he said. “Our group decided that we need a more structured process by which qualified candidates may enter state Assembly races. Simply put: For any Democrat who is serious about advancing to state office, we are here to help them.”
Committee member Stephanie Monroe said Democrats have had “several people come forward to discuss the opportunity, but at this time, we do not know of any declared campaigns.”
The committee said it seeks candidates who have a “strong personal and professional background within the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions,” and that they should value public service, community volunteerism and “should have the best interests of the district in mind.”
Additionally, the committee said, the successful candidate will be energetic, skilled in meeting new people and prepared to fundraise.
The district is seen as key in regard to policy relating to the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier economic regions, especially in terms of agriculture, small business development and tourism.
“This is a critical time for New York Assembly District 132,” said Dora Leland, chairwoman of the Chemung County Democratic Committee. “We recognize the importance of electing officials that are responsive to the needs of the people of this area.”
Potential candidates can email the committee at AD132Dems@gmail.com.