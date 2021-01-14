County Democratic committee leaders in Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego — which cover the 24th Congressional District — are calling on several New York Republican lawmakers to resign for their support of President Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud. They’re also asking elected GOP officials in their counties to renounce Trump or resign.
The group consists of chairs Mark Alquist of Wayne County, Ian Phillips of Cayuga County and Gordon Prosser of Oswego County.
The group said that by “standing by the president and false claims of wide-spread fraud,” representatives Lee Zeldin, R-1 of East Meadow, Suffolk County, Nicole Malliotakis, R-11 of Staten Island, Elise Stefanik, R-21 of Schuylerville, and Chris Jacobs, R-27 of Buffalo, “are complicit in these crimes against our country. They supported the coup attempt to reject electors and they have violated their oath of office.”
Jacobs’ district includes the western half of Ontario County.
Others have called for their resignations as well. None have resigned, and all oppose Trump’s impeachment.
The group issued the following statement:
“On Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the United States Capitol became acts of sedition when pro-Trump rioters fought federal police and overtook the Capitol Building. Republican Senator Mitt Romney stated, ‘What happened was an insurrection incited by the President.’ The President has frequently issued baseless and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and false election results, which have been parroted by Republican members of the House and Senate. These claims have caused distrust in our democratic system and our national election. During the insurrection, two pipe bombs were disarmed, 56 D.C. police officers were injured, and five people died, including an officer. The Democratic Committees of Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties now call for representatives Zeldin, Malliotakis, Stefanik and Jacobs to resign immediately.”
A petition asking for the House members to resign created by the New York Democratic Committee can be accessed at https://vote.nydems.org/demand-their-resignation.
“The American people have cast their ballots for fairly elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” they said. “Any representatives who undermine the election results or the democratic process have forsaken our American values and must step down.”