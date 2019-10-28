SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee has announced that five Democratic candidates in this year’s election scored the highest on a survey sponsored by the group.
All candidates for town supervisor, two Town Board and two county supervisor seats in Seneca Falls were asked to respond to the survey on environmental issues prepared by the SFEAC and then were graded as to how well the responses were in line with the SFEAC positions.
Also surveyed were county supervisor candidates in Waterloo and town supervisor candidates in the six contested races in Seneca County who serve on the county Board of Supervisors.
The key question was support for Local Law 3 of 2016, requiring Seneca Meadows landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025 and bans any new solid waste disposal facilities in the town. Other topics included renegotiating the host community benefits agreement, the need for a solid waste management plan for Seneca County, landfill closure and post-closure monitoring, having leachate from the landfill go to the Seneca Falls wastewater treatment plant, how the town should use SMI revenue over the next five years, enforcement of odor regulations and accepting campaign contributions from the landfill.
None of the candidates responding said they would accept landfill contributions.
The highest possible score was 144 points. The candidates were given a numerical score and a percentage rating that corresponded with a letter grade from F to A.
The only candidates responding were from Seneca Falls. Two candidates from Seneca Falls, Republican Town Board candidate Dawn Dyson and incumbent Republican county supervisor Ralph Lott, did not respond.
For those who responded, here are the highest scorers for each seat:
TOWN SUPERVISOR: Democrat Doug Avery, 133 points; 92 percent, A rating.
TOWN BOARD: Democrat Steve Churchill, 136 points, 94 percent, A rating. Democrat Jean Gilroy, 134 points, 93 percent, A rating.
COUNTY SUPERVISOR: Democrat Rachel Weil, 134 points, 93 percent, A grade. Democrat Susan Sauvageau, 133 points, 92 percent, A grade.