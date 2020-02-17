PENN YAN — While a fully operational school-based health center at Penn Yan Elementary will likely not start until late summer, dental services could begin soon.
Mary Zelazny, chief executive officer of Finger Lakes Community Health, said the organization has submitted a dental application to the state Department of Health as part of the school-based center, which would eventually provide medical and behavioral health services as well.
She expects the dental part to be approved soon.
“Currently, the state requires a separate application — which is much easier and shorter — for dental services,” she said. “For the medical/behavioral health services, the application process is a much bigger deal in that we have to send in a lot of information, policies, facility footprint, etc.”
Penn Yan-based FL Community Health is working with school district officials on starting the school-based center in the nursing suite at the elementary school. Zelazny made a presentation to the school board last fall.
“School-based health centers are not a new concept around the country, although there are very few around here,” she said. “They are very successful because you get the kids where they are — in the schools.”
She noted there are several in Rochester schools, about 10 in Oswego County and many in New York City schools.
School-based health centers are partnerships between schools and community health organizations to provide on-site medical, dental, and mental health services to school-aged children with parental consent. Services would only be available to PYE students at first, although the state could let students from other district schools use the center.
School district officials and the school board are supporting the project. Zelazny said the board has given FL Community Health approval to apply to the state, and her organization is finishing a memorandum of understanding that has to be signed by the district and FLCH.
If approved, the center at PYE would be staffed by either a doctor, physician assistant or nurse practitioner from FL Community Health, as well as a dentist and dental hygienist. School nurses also would be in the center.
Services are provided at no out-of-pocket costs to families, although the center could bill insurance companies. Those revenues would be returned to the health center to support operations.
Zelazny said the center would be ideal for children who don’t have a regular doctor or insurance.
Studies of school-based health centers have shown that students who use them have lower absenteeism and tardiness rates. Schools that have mental health services have a much lower rate of student discipline problems.
Treatment a student gets at the center, including prescriptions, would be sent to the student’s primary care doctor. Any mental health services would be coordinated with agencies that already are providing those services.
Zelazny expects the medical and behavioral health aspects of the center to be approved by the state as well.
“The state is very engaged with us through this process, as I have been communicating with them all along as well as seeking guidance when questions arise as we get them all the documentation necessary,” she said.