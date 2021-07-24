SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc. has responded to 36 comments and questions raised by the state Department of Environmental Conservation regarding its application to expand the Mound Road landfill.
The DEC is reviewing those responses and has not yet determined whether the application is complete. Once it is found to be complete, public hearings can be scheduled.
SMI applied for the permit in July 2020. The company wants to expand its operations into a 50-acre infill area within the landfill’s existing footprint, an area known as the old Tantalo portion of the facility. DEC officials in the Region 8 office in Avon informed Seneca Meadows of the 36 comments and questions it needed to address on Nov. 23, 2020.
Some of the questions involve the full Environmental Assessment Form, an odor control plan, methane flares, greenhouse gas emission standards, design of the proposed expansion, and plans to remove the cap on the old Tantalo portion of the landfill, along with the environmental impacts of doing so.
The expansion plan appears to conflict with the town’s Local Law 3-2016, which calls for the landfill to cease operations by Dec. 31, 2025, and for no new solid-waste-disposal facilities to be constructed in the town.
The 400-acre landfill, the state’s largest, is permitted to accept up to 6,000 tons of solid waste a day.