WATERLOO — After more than 20 years, hazardous waste cleanup efforts at Evans Chemetics property on East Main Street may be coming to an end.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing a “no further action” plan for the last portion of the overall cleanup project and is inviting public comment before a final decision is made. DEC officials will accept public comments on the proposal until Nov. 8.
If there are sufficient comments on the proposal, the DEC will arrange for a public meeting or availability session to discuss the matter. Documents can be viewed at the Waterloo Library and Historical Society.
Two interim corrective measures have been conducted at the plant over the years.
The first was in the parking lot on Gorham Street in October 2013. A second cleanup was approved in April 2015, along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, involving removal of sediment. DEC officials say the cleanups addressed the contamination and have achieved the criteria for a restricted-use cleanup, allowing for residential uses in the area.
A fact sheet prepared for the site notes that the remediation efforts and continued site monitoring are sufficient.
The Evans site consists of 11.1 acres of industrially developed land. The past investigation revealed the presence of volatile organic compounds, polychlorinated biphenyls, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, hydrogen sulfide, and methane.
Former Evans site manager Steve Brusso said he may submit comments, noting that the site will continue to contain hazardous chemicals and the public should be aware of that.