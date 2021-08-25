GORHAM — Ontario County deputies responded to a reported hit-and-run crash involving a horse-drawn buggy Wednesday afternoon on Route 245.
According to 911 dispatches, the crash happened about 3:25 p.m. between Baldwin Road and the Rushville village line. Early dispatches reported an adult female and a teenager with injuries, and deputies looking for a gray pickup truck with a water tank in the back.
The truck appeared to have minor front-end damage, according to witnesses.
The horse was later found in Rushville and a veterinarian was being called in to look at the animal.
Two ambulances with advanced life support capability were requested from the Canandaigua Emergency Squad. Both victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson, who went to the scene, said the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.