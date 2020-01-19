GENEVA — The Ontario County sheriff’s office is investigating an incident Friday morning involving a town of Geneva resident and a train.
Deputies said Thomas J. Riley, 91, who lives at 4689 Whites Point, was sweeping a wooden walkway next to the tracks about 10:20 a.m. when a Norfolk Southern Railroad train approached him from the south. The train’s engineer, Herman Brown, and conductor, Wayne Randolph, told officers they saw Riley and blew the horn multiple times. They said Riley waved them by, but Randolph notice when he looked in a mirror that Riley had fallen.
Brown and Randolph stopped the train. Randolph checked on Riley, then called 911, police said.
Finger Lakes Ambulance took Riley to Geneva General Hospital. He was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of what deputies said were several broken ribs, a laceration on his head, and internal bleeding.
A spokesman in the sheriff’s office said Saturday it remains unknown if Riley was hit by the train or fell due to other circumstances. Riley’s condition on Saturday was unknown.
The West Lake Road Fire Association assisted at the scene.