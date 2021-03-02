ONTARIO — A Wayne County sheriff’s deputy was injured Monday during an incident at Thomas C. Armstrong Middle School involving a man armed with a knife.
In a press release, Sheriff Barry Virts said just after 10 a.m. the deputy — a school resource officer in the Wayne Central School District — responded to a staff member or members engaged in a “physical confrontation” with the man who allegedly brandished the knife.
Monday night, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Thomas Franco, 19, of Walworth. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a Weapon and two counts of second-degree assault.
Police say Franco resisted during the arrest process, causing injury to the deputy. The resource officer was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where he was treated for his injuries and released.
No students were involved, injured or in danger, and all schools in the district were put into lockdown to keep everyone safe.
Franco was taken to the Wayne County Jail after arraignment and remanded in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. He will return to Ontario Town Court at a later date to answer to the charges.