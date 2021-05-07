VICTOR — “We always use Uber for these things. The one time we didn’t, this happens.”
An Ontario County deputy testified Thursday that Brian Kolb used words to that effect before he was arrested for driving while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve 2019.
Ian Hall’s testimony Thursday was part of a hearing in Victor Town Court. Penfield Judge James Mulley Jr., who is presiding over the case, will rule later if there was probable cause to arrest Kolb, who was the state Assembly Minority Leader at the time.
Hall said he and state Trooper Sidney Bright were in the village of Victor about 10 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, when they heard about a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 41 in the town of Victor. Both responded, although Hall said he was the investigating officer since he was on DWI patrol that night.
Hall said a tow truck was there when he and Bright arrived, and an SUV was in a ditch. He testified the vehicle was running, with Kolb in the driver’s seat. Hall asked Kolb to step out of the vehicle.
“He was stumbling as he approached me,” Hall said, adding that Kolb had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
According to Hall, Kolb initially said his wife was driving and misjudged the turn into their driveway. Hall said Kolb later admitted he had driven after having four or five drinks at the Erie Grill in Pittsford.
Hall said Kolb failed field sobriety tests at the scene and was taken to the county jail in Hopewell for a breath test.
When questioned by Kolb’s attorney, Chris Schiano, Hall admitted he did not follow sheriff’s office protocol — as the arresting officer — by watching Kolb during the entire 20-minute observation period before the breath test. The deputy who administered the test, Dustin Heininger, said he watched Kolb some of that time.
Heininger, now a sergeant, also testified that Kolb’s blood-alcohol level registered 0.16%, twice the legal limit for driving.
The only other testimony Thursday came from Steve Carluccio of the state Department of Criminal Justice Services. He testified to the working order of the breathalyzer, saying it was certified in October 2019.
Schiano is questioning the results of that test, saying the machine was malfunctioning earlier in 2019.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella, the special prosecutor in the case, previously said he believes there was probable cause for Kolb’s arrest.
Kolb resigned as Assembly Minority Leader, a position he had held since 2009, three days after his arrest. About a month later, he said he would not run again for the 131st Assembly District seat he had occupied since 2000.
Kolb appeared in court twice in January 2020, before the pandemic hit the United States; the next proceeding didn’t happen until September. At that time, an Oct. 27 hearing was scheduled, but it was delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic.
The next court proceeding in the case is July 15, when Mulley is expected to issue a decision on the hearing — at which point the case could be dismissed or headed for trial.