PENN YAN — Yates County’s district attorney did not mince words when talking about the Dundee-area man who will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for the long-term sexual abuse of a girl by himself and others.
“His conduct was despicable and heinous, and there is no punishment that could be imposed to punish him sufficiently,” Todd Casella said of Andrew Daugherty after the latter was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years to life in prison.
Daugherty, 50, was sentenced by state Supreme Court Justice Jason Cook after pleading guilty to felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, sex trafficking, and compelling prostitution.
In what Casella called an “unfathomable” case and a “hellish experience” for the girl, Daugherty and 17 others were accused of abusing her since 2017. Casella said the abuse started when Daugherty and two women, Micheleine Ridley and Stephanie Ridley, were living in Elmira and continued after they moved to Starkey. Daugherty admitted sexually abusing the girl as recently as last October, when state police in Horseheads began investigating.
While Casella has declined to name the person who contacted police, he said it was someone later arrested as part of the case.
The girl was younger than 17 last fall. Daugherty admitted he showed the girl a rifle and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t have sex with him last year.
Daugherty also confessed to making the girl have sexual contact with various people from 2019-22, and having the girl record some acts on a cell phone and send the video to him. He said the people were friends or acquaintances, and they would often drink alcohol before the sexual acts.
State police investigators from several troops worked with Casella on the probe, as did the Yates County Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services.
Casella said the Ridleys’ cases are pending in the court system, as are others for residents of Bath, Corning, Elmira, and Binghamton. Other people have pleaded guilty to charges and face prison sentences ranging from 2-6 years.
Casella said Daugherty confined his words at sentencing to an apology for what he had done.
“This sentence means he will not likely walk the world a free man and will forever be confined,” Casella said. “He may deserve worse, but at least he can no longer harm another innocent soul.”