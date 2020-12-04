WATERLOO — Although there was opposition from the board of supervisors and some residents, the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency unanimously approved a one-year PILOT agreement with Earl Martin for the former Hillside Children’s Center property.
In approving the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement Thursday, IDA members defended the decision to allow Martin to pay about $10,000 over the next year to be shared by the county, the Romulus school district, and the town of Varick. Martin asked for the assistance to see how his challenge to the assessed value of the 162-acre parcel turns out, as well as his plans for the property.
The county Board of Supervisors, a member of the South Seneca Board of Education, Interlaken Mayor Richard Richardson, and Fayette resident Patricia Noble opposed the PILOT at a Nov. 19 public hearing. Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen joined Thursday’s Zoom meeting as an observer but did not participate in the discussion.
IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said the PILOT would save Martin about $97,000 — that number is based on an assessment of $350,000, not the $3.8 million that’s on the books, a figure Martin and the IDA are appealing.
Martin, who owns Seneca Iron Works and Seneca Dairy Systems in Fayette, was the only bidder for the vacant property. His bid of $65,000 was accepted by the IDA earlier this year. He asked to lease the property for a year, and pay the $65,000 purchase price up front as rent. The IDA agreed.
IDA Board of Directors President Steve Brusso noted that no property tax revenue has been generated by the property since the Army acquired it in the early 1940s to be part of the 10,587-acre Seneca Army Depot in Romulus and Varick. He said the sale to Martin would generate property taxes, something that “is way overdue.’’
Board member Tom Kime asked why the Board of Supervisors was opposed.
“They indicated they want to stop the sale, that putting it to bid during a pandemic was wrong, there wasn’t enough outreach to find bidders, and the bid price was too low,” Davis explained, adding that if the property is put out to bid again Martin has said he will not submit a new one. “He wants to move forward with his plans for the site.”
Kime said a delay would result in the IDA incurring more costs to maintain the property, which contains several buildings, including former troops barracks that date to the 1950s and ’60s. Davis said those costs are $80,000 to $100,000 from the period of March to December, not counting the additional price tag of winterizing the buildings.
IDA board member Valerie Bassett made the motion to approve the PILOT, with a second from Don Trout. It was approved 7-0. Board member Steve Wadhams was absent.
Davis told the board the county Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing Tuesday on its plan to segment the Hillside wastewater treatment plant from the rest of Sewer District No. 2, which includes a wastewater treatment plant at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, also on former Depot property. She asked if the board wanted to submit a comment, noting the segmentation would result in any user of the Hillside plant, which will be decommissioned, seeing their quarterly bill skyrocket from $30 to $454, a 1,430% increase.
Davis pointed out that another user of that plant is First Light Technologies, a telephone and communications company that leases facilities from the IDA.
“We would have to pay this increase if the property is not transferred to Mr. Martin,” Davis said, explaining that the cost could be up to $99,450 because Hillside was charged with having 52.5 equivalent dwelling units for purposes of sewer billing; First Light is treated as one EDU. “I know Earl Martin will oppose this at the (public) hearing, and First Light officials may, also. The county is trying to go to a private treatment system so they can decommission the plant, which (the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation) says they must do.”
Bassett called the supervisors’ potential move as “business unfriendly” and “unfortunate.’’ She said she hopes First Light doesn’t move out and leave the IDA with a new property to market.
“This may be a tipping point for First Light as to whether they stay,” Davis said.
Brusso asked if there was consensus on the board to send a letter of opposition to the segmentation at Tuesday’s hearing. Trout, a member of the Board of Supervisors, said he advocated for a single, centralized and upgraded treatment plant at Willard for Sewer District No. 1, but was outvoted by those wanting to maintain two south-end plants. He said to make that plan work, the Hillside plant has to go.
After more discussion, the consensus was for Davis to draft a letter of opposition to the segmentation plan and have it circulated to IDA board members before she sends it to the county board for the hearing.
“It’s unfortunate the IDA is pitted against the supervisors,” IDA board member Jeff Shipley said. “We need to flip that script. It’s way overdue.”