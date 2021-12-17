WATERLOO — Packwood Road resident Joe Wukitsch is still raising questions about Trelina Solar Energy Center, despite the state’s Nov. 30 approval of the project.
Wukitsch was one of two ad hoc members on the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. The panel voted 6-1 to approve a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need for the 80 megawatt solar project on Packwood and Serven roads in the west end of Waterloo.
Wukitsch cast the lone no vote.
In an email to Trelina officials dated Dec. 11, Wukitsch notes that the project will have a direct impact “visually and most likely financially, on our home and lifestyle.”
He said that according to the company’s preliminary scoping statement, Trelina is required to file a site mitigation plan.
“The statement indicates that the spacing, species and distance of the plantings would be available for public review and comment prior to any licensing being issued by the state,” he wrote. “To date, there has been no rendering relative to the above, which is clearly stated in the preliminary scoping statement information package.”
Wukitsch requested answers to the following questions and information:
• When can the public expect disclosure from Trelina concerning the site mitigation information that was contained and specified in the PSS filing?
• Disclosure relative to berm height, mature planting height, compatibility of proposed plantings with native flora and fauna.
• Disclosure relative to the specific type of fencing, height of fencing, distance of setback from the roadway.
• Distance of setback from property line for berms, landscaping and fencing.
• Who will be responsible for the maintenance of the berms?
• Who will be responsible for the replacement of diseased or dead plantings?
• Will Trelina provide contact information for a timely response to these issues?
• Who will be responsible for weed control? Wukitsch said if the property isn’t regularly mowed and a weed control schedule implemented, bordering properties will incur weed infestation. What is Trelina’s response to those concerns?
• The company will require specific firefighting equipment for electrical fires. Wukitsch said he has talked to local fire department officials and was told that equipment is not available and will have to be purchased. He asked if Trelina will bear that cost and maintain the equipment, since it is specific to the solar facility.
In response, Bryan Garner, director of communications for NextEra Energy Resources, the parent company of Trelina, said officials have spoken to Wukitcsh on several occasions and the development team is “glad to meet with him to hear his concerns and try to address them.”
“Most of the questions specifically regarding landscaping and plantings at the Trelina Solar Energy Center are available in our public filings for the project and have been online since August 10, 2020,” Garner said.
He said the preliminary landscape drawings are available on the state siting board’s website as filing No. 36. They are also available on the Trelina project website labeled as Appendix 11-2.
“In 2022, we expect to submit final landscape plans, along with a vegetation management plan, consistent with the requirements of the state siting board,” Garner said.
Regarding the fire,fighting equipment question, Garner said the company has consulted with the Border City Fire Department and based on that input, have widened the width of the access roads.
“Our Trelina solar project team will hold a first-responder orientation prior to operation of the project to ensure first responders are informed and prepared to respond to any incident at the facility in the unlikely case of an emergency,” Garner said. “We look forward to continuing to work with all members of the Waterloo community to build a project they can be proud of, one that creates good jobs, additional revenue for the community and clean, renewable energy for years to come.”