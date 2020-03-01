GENEVA — While his trial is still two weeks away, details of an alleged incident involving a city police officer came out Friday.
During pretrial motions in the case of Jack Montesanto, his attorney — Jon Getz — and Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride debated the allegations. Getz also asked Judge Jackie Sisson Sherry to dismiss the lone charge against Montesanto.
Sisson Sherry is a Canandaigua City Court judge assigned to the case. She denied the request to dismiss the charge.
Montesanto faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arrested by the Ontario County sheriff’s office over an alleged incident during the early morning hours of July 23, when Montesanto and at least one other city police officer responded to a Main Street apartment building for a noise complaint.
A woman was charged with a noise violation and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Public Safety Building, where Montesanto is accused of choking her while she was being booked.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman lost consciousness temporarily. Getz refuted that claim, saying video from police body cameras will prove that didn’t happen.
“There is no evidence my client ever caused [the alleged victim] to be unconscious,” Getz said, claiming the woman was gouging Montesanto’s arm and trying to kick him in the groin. “He was just trying to restrain her.”
MacBride said the charge does not require that the woman was injured. The alleged crime happened over several seconds.
“The body cam footage clearly shows the defendant having physical contact with the victim. It clearly shows the defendant placing his hands around her throat,” MacBride said. “He not only lost his anger, he intentionally placed his hands around her throat ... and squeezed her neck. The physical reaction from the victim is very telling.”
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua learned of the alleged incident on July 25 and suspended Montesanto with pay. Passalacqua later placed Montesanto on unpaid suspension, which remains today.
Montesanto has rejected an offer to plead guilty with a sentence of three years of probation, but no jail time. MacBride said the offer was made after talking to the woman and District Attorney Jim Ritts.
Montesanto’s city court trial is scheduled to start March 16 with jury selection. MacBride said jurors can come from all parts of the county.
A number of city police officers are expected to testify. Getz argued that statements made by the alleged victim are “demonstrably false,” and also claimed statements — including some by public officials — made on social media have hurt his client’s chance at a fair trial.
“There are statements ... being shot out there that just aren’t accurate,” Getz said.
MacBride called it a case of police brutality involving a person dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.
“Those are the folks that deserve more care and consideration from police,” he said.
Montesanto has been free on his own recognizance since his arrest.