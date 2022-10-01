WATERLOO — As of Friday evening, the Seneca County sheriff’s office had not released any more information on a murder investigation in the town of Waterloo.
“At this point, the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when available,” Sheriff Tim Luce said in a short news release sent to area media outlets Friday morning.
Luce said the victim was the intended target of the suspect, and it was not an act of random violence. He did not say if an arrest has been made.
“There should be no further risk to the community and residents should not be alarmed,” he added.
Luce said his officers are working closely with the county district attorney’s office, the Ontario County sheriff’s office, and state police.
Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson at (315) 220-3449.
As of presstime Friday, no other information had been supplied, and Luce said an update probably would be provided this morning.