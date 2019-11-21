SENECA FALLS — Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential campaign sent shock waves through the women’s rights movement.
That event helped sparked the first Women March in Seneca Falls the day after Trump was inaugurated in January 2017.
A crowd estimated at 10,000, far more than expected, attended on a warm, sunny day. The second Women March in January 2018 drew an ever bigger crowd, estimated at 15,000.
Last year, the 3rd annual march was in freezing temperatures, and the crowd size was down to around 4,000.
But organizers feel the fourth year of the Trump Administration and his policies and attention focused on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment on women’s suffrage will draw another large crowd to the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement, a three-day event scheduled for Jan. 17-19 in both Seneca Falls and Auburn.
Called “Epic Weekend 2020,” the 2020 Women March will feature this schedule:
FRIDAY, JAN. 17: There will be a feminist marketplace at 2 p.m. and an opening ceremony and reception at 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Public Theatre on Genesee Street in downtown Auburn.
At 8 p.m., musician and activist Holly Near will perform a concert at the theater. Tickets are available now at auburnpublictheater.org/event/music-holly-near.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18: There will be a rally at 12:30 p.m. in Trinity Park on lower Fall Street in Seneca Falls, followed by a march through downtown at 1:30 p.m., ending back at Trinity Park. The band “Betty” will present a concert at 4 p.m. in Academy Square on North Park Street. Entry to the concert will begin at 3 p.m. There will be an opening performance by musician Madison Yearsley of Seneca Falls.
Tickets are available by visiting womenmarchsenecafalls.yapsody.com.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19: There will be an unveiling of a bronze bust statue of Alice Paul, author of the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution in 1923, at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Cayuga Street in Seneca Falls. The church is where Paul introduced the ERA in 1923.
The unveiling will be followed by an “Epic Conversation,” a moderated panel discussion tracing and honoring the legacy of women leading the fight for social justice in America, from the Haudenosaunee Clan Mothers to Generation Z.
For more information, contact organizer Melina Carnicelli at mcarnice@roadrunner.com.