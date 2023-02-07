GENEVA — City police confirmed Monday that a weekend shooting happened outside The Hideout bar downtown but are not disclosing any more details.
“This incident remains in the early stages of the investigation,” Geneva police Lt. Matt Colton wrote in a brief email to the Times.
Officers responded to the 38 Seneca St. location just before 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A 33-year-old Geneva resident suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local medical facility; according to police, the victim is expected to survive.
The gender of the victim was not disclosed. There were no other injuries, and police consider the incident to be isolated.
“I cannot divulge any more information regarding the victim or the investigations status, as this will hinder our investigation,” Colton said.
The Hideout put the following post on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon:
“The situation that took place on Seneca Street just prior to closing last night, was due to a young man from out of town entering the business with a deadly weapon. The weapon was spotted by security and for everyone’s safety he was physically taken down and removed.
“What happened outside of the business was out of our hands. Our priority is keeping everyone who comes into our establishment safe. We take safety seriously. We thank the Geneva Police Department for their prompt and thorough response and are supportive of their ongoing investigation. Geneva is a beautiful city filled with amazing people, and we will continue to strive to create a fun, safe and peaceful space for you all.”
Colton declined to comment on the post.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Colton at 315-789-6779 or call the police department at 315-789-1111. All information can remain anonymous.