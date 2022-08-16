GENEVA — Dave Linger is always up for a challenge.
He and his partner, Wendy Marsh, have been behind a number of redevelopment projects in downtown Geneva, including the revival of Linden Street, a magnet for food and beverage businesses that has helped drive downtown’s resurgence over the past decade or so.
However, their latest venture is likely their most audacious effort: the redevelopment of a 100-plus-year-old building that was home to a grain elevator and a connected building most recently used as a warehouse.
“I genuinely get excited about dilapidated buildings,” Linger said while walking through 26 Middle St. last week.
The plan is to convert them into nine unique apartments, with four of them defined as affordable housing. The project includes adding a second level to the one-story section to create more living space. Apartment sizes will range from 600 square feet to a 1,300-square-foot space in the cavernous building once housing the grain elevator, he said.
Middle Street is a Ward 6 neighborhood that is a mix of modest, mostly one-family homes and a number of aging buildings — occupied and unoccupied — in a variety of conditions. It backs up to Finger Lakes Railway’s train yard, along with tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, and its views of Seneca Lake are obscured by the box cars often parked there.
The city is looking for ways to better connect this sometimes-forgotten neighborhood with the lakefront, and a study is underway to do just that.
Linger hopes his plan to redevelop the aging buildings can be the first of many investments in the mixed-use neighborhood.
“I’d like this to be a beacon of what East Lakeview property owners can do,” Linger said while walking through the property last week.
“Dilapidated” is the description he uses often to describe 36 Middle St., and with good reason. The flat roof of the “newer” building, which appears to be a mix of concrete blocks and possible brick, and the pitched roof of the wooden grain structure, with a barn-style sliding door, have leaked over the years, causing significant damage.
Linger is no stranger to the neighborhood, heading by the buildings often while on one of his regular bike rides around the city.
“I’ve been looking at this (property) for 15 years,” he said, noting his partner, Marsh, grew up in the neighborhood.
Linger and Marsh purchased the property last year for a relatively small price — they also acquired an adjacent piece of city property for use as parking — but they estimate it will take at least $1 million for this adaptive reuse project. That’s the big reason why they requested the city to apply for a Restore New York grant. City Manager Amie Hendrix told Council the program targets redevelopment projects in blighted areas.
City Council took the first step in the grant process at its meeting Aug. 3 by approving a resolution authorizing Hendrix to submit “an intent to submit a proposal.”
The Restore NY funding is “absolutely critical” for the redevelopment to happen, Linger emphasized, citing higher costs of material, labor and interest rates that together have almost doubled the cost of such projects. He called the competitive grant an “ugly duckling contest that is an important one for us to win.”
At City Council’s Aug. 3 meeting, members praised their efforts.
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone expressed hope that the project would “breathe a lot of fresh air into that ward.”
Fellow At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III lauded the work of Linger and Marsh.
“You’re making things happen continually in Geneva,” he said. “It’s going to be an enhancement for that neighborhood.”
“This is just so cool,” Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall added.
Residents on Middle Street are pleased with the project too.
“I love it,” said Willie Hayes, who lives across the street. “It will up the neighborhood.”
Linger noted that three of the units will have lake views, while all nine will have porches, patios and decks.