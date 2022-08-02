MACEDON — A building boom is going on in this town of about 9,200 on Wayne County’s western edge.
A host of residential and commercial projects worth millions are either underway or in the planning stages, noted Scott Allen, who oversees development as the town’s building and zoning office director.
“We’ve got our hands full,” Allen said, “and all these projects are happening in pretty bad economic times.”
Things are busy enough that the town is in the early stages of updating its master plan, which dates to 1999.
One of the key projects is the sale of the long-vacant Jindal Films complex on Route 31, a 111-acre property with three buildings. It was the one-time headquarters of ExxonMobil’s Films Division.
Allen said Jessica Lane, a Georgia real estate developer, has purchased the property for $1.4 million and is hoping to set up a commercial marijuana-growing operation there.
“She’s looking to redevelop the property,” Allen said. “She wants to look into that (marijuana growing). We’ve had some people (over the years) express interest in the property. Hopefully, we can get something going. It’s a pretty neat piece of property.”
New York has awarded cannabis-growing licenses to 52 hemp growers, but is expected to expand licensing soon.
“We’ve met with her before she bought it, and she’s pretty legit,” Allen said, adding that the property is zoned for industrial use, but said the main complex could be redeveloped for mixed uses.
According to Macedon’s 2021 tax roll, the property is assessed at $2.4 million, but Allen noted that it is in need of at least $1 million in structural improvements — from new roofing to heating and air conditioning — before it can be repurposed.
“For the future potential, it is a steal (at $1.4 million),” he said.
Lane did not respond to an email requesting comment on her plans for the site.
As for the flurry of development in Macedon, Supervisor Kim Leonard said the town is in a corner of the Rochester metro area that is experiencing significant growth.
“I believe it has to do with proximity to Rochester, (Route) 490, and Monroe and Ontario counties,” she said. “It’s our location.”
The redevelopment of the former manufacturing/office complex that Lane purchased “is a long way off,” Leonard said, “but it’s going to be great for the economy.”
Many other projects in the town are either under construction or close to breaking ground. Among them:
• Van Bortel Chevrolet is in the midst of constructing a $6 million, 34,000-square-foot showroom just west of its Chevy dealership.
• Construction of a 70-unit, three-story hotel on Route 31, near the intersection of Wayneport Road, by Penfield-based Indus Hospitality Group is underway, with the company already completing construction of a KFC next door.
• Stonehaven Custom Homes of Perinton is close to starting construction on Oakridge Glen, a 280-unit townhome development on Route 31 across from Lowe’s, with a Quicklee’s convenience store/car wash to be built near the project’s entrance.
• A multi-family development called Macedon Marina is proposed for 1125 Marina Parkway. The project calls for the construction of nine buildings, with 122 housing units. It would be built near the Macedon Marina and would have canal frontage.
• Two projects are soon to be built on outparcels near the Macedon Lowe’s: Royal Car Wash, an automatic car-wash facility, and Caliber Collision, a national collision-repair franchise. The car wash would front Route 31, while Caliber Collision would take a parcel farther away from the highway, Allen said.
Leonard noted the development of Oakridge Glen will result in a new traffic light at the intersection of Route 31 and Macedon Parkway, which serves as the entrance to Lowe’s. She said a light was supposed to be built there when Lowe’s came in, but never was. The heavy traffic on Route 31 makes it very difficult for motorists trying to head east onto the highway from the retailer, she noted.
As for all the development and its effect on Route 31, the main east-west highway on the southern end of the county, the state Department of Transportation is aware, Leonard said. Maintenance of the highway has been a challenge in recent years, with Leonard often lobbying DOT’s regional office in Henrietta to make repairs.
According to DOT project lists on its website, Route 31 is set for paving from the Monroe County line through the former village of Macedon in a $3.8 million project starting next spring. It states the highway also will receive new guardrails and “other safety enhancements,” but does not detail what those improvements are.