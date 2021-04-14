GENEVA — A chunk of vacant land at the corner of Exchange and East North streets will soon be developed into Geneva’s second Dunkin’ site.
The city’s Industrial Development Agency and Local Development Corporation said Tuesday that the vacant “Gateway Parcel,” as it has been dubbed, has been sold to Massachusetts-based JFJ Holdings, LLC for $285,000.
Besides Dunkin’, which has a location on Hamilton Street in the town of Geneva, a 1,400-square-foot-retail space will be available for lease as part of the new development.
The land is owned by the IDA, and several buildings on the parcels comprising the purchased property were removed in a joint partnership between the two agencies to create a larger footprint for a potential developer, said City Manager Sage Gerling.
The city had hoped to bring a grocery store to the property as a way to address the area’s status as a food dessert, meaning a place lacking access to fresh foods.
“Our (unsuccessful) efforts to recruit a grocery store over the last few years was due to multiple factors, including the size of the lot and the economics for small neighborhood market operators not being favorable,” said Gerling. “We are looking for community organizations that may be able to serve a community need in the second storefront. We are committed to continuing to seek solutions for residents experiencing food insecurity.”
The leaders of the LDC and IDA said they support that effort.
“The LDC and IDA have been working diligently together to turn a blighted property into a city asset,” said LDC Board Chair Dave Linger. “We are excited at the progress that has been made.”
Both agencies said they “continue to actively pursue the goals” of the city’s Brownfield Opportunity Area plan to create a neighborhood commercial center for this section of the Sixth Ward. Across the street, Domino’s will be opening in the old Family Video store, which is being redeveloped.
“It has been a goal of our joint partnership to clean up this site and activate the city’s Brownfield Opportunity Area Nomination recommendation,” said IDA Board Chair Anne Nenneau. “The IDA and LDC negotiated a multi-tenant building with the goal of attracting a neighborhood-oriented tenant that could serve a local need, such as addressing food security issues in Geneva.”
An overview of the project will come before the city Planning Board Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m., and it will be formally submitted for review to the city and county planning boards later this spring, the IDA and LDC said.
The agencies said the land “will be fully taxable” on the effective date of the sale, which was not disclosed.
Gerling said any organization or retailer interested in the space to serve a community need should contact her at sgerling@geneva.ny.us.