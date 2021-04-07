VICTOR — Fifty years after Eastview Mall opened its doors — with the venerable Sears as one of its anchors — the retail complex has a new tenant in the spot where customers bought anything from lawnmowers to appliances to clothing.
The move of Dick’s from a plaza across Route 96 more than just fills the western portion of the mall. It marks the first of a new retail concept store by the Pittsburgh-based company: Dick’s House of Sport.
The 100,000-square-foot facility opened its doors in late March. A grand opening is set for Friday.
A second Dick’s House of Sport opens later this year in Knoxville, Tenn.
In a release, the athletics goods giant said Dick’s House of Sport “will explore the future of retail through multi-sport experiences inside and outside the store, broad integration with the community, elevated customer service that will rely on passionate and skilled employees and enhanced technology for ease of connection with the brand.”
The store features a 17,000-square-foot outdoor turf field and running track, a rock-climbing wall, a batting cage, golf-hitting bays with simulators, a putting green, and much more.
The opening of Dick’s House of Sport marks a milestone for Eastview Mall, which closed from the middle of March 2020 until early July during the statewide business shutdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eastview General Manager Mike Kaufman referred all comments regarding Dick’s House of Sport’s opening to Dick’s.
However, Wilmorite, the company that owns Eastview, is ecstatic to see the space open, with multiple postings on Eastview’s Facebook page in the past few weeks.
“We are so excited to welcome Dick’s House of Sport to Eastview!” it posted in March. “From baseball to yoga, golf to lacrosse — this store is a destination ... a one of a kind experience where sport meets fashion, community and a love for the game.”
Earlier this year, Kauffman noted the resurgence in new mall tenants in 2021 and a strong Christmas shopping season.
“We have been pleased to see several retailers and restaurants looking to expand in 2021,” Kaufman said in January. “It seems that there is a desire to start moving forward after a challenging 2020.”
Indeed, Dick’s is just the latest of several food and retail additions that have either opened or will be opening at Eastview this year.
Rochester restaurateur Josh Miles is bringing a new restaurant concept to Eastview this summer. Nocino will be an Italian restaurant featuring selections of steaks and chops and house-made pastas. The restaurant will be in the front of the mall, near P.F. Chang’s and Village Bakery & Café.
In February, Tai Chi Bubble Tea came to the food court, while the all-new Forever 21 also opened.
Other mall additions include the return of the popular clothing brand H&M this summer, along with BlakeRyan in May, said Wendy Roche, director of marketing and public relations for Eastview. Hannoush Jewelers opened last week, she noted.