ROMULUS — While the worst of Covid-19 appears to be in the rear-view mirror — at least for now — there are still some lingering issues for law enforcement.
Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce alludes to those issues in his annual report for 2021.
“It was a difficult year in the wake of the pandemic,” he said. “We saw significant increases in domestic violence and mental health calls during the pandemic ... and those numbers haven’t gone down.”
Undersheriff John Cleere compiled three years of data, basing it on 911 calls for domestic violence, family problems, and mental health calls. Domestic violence was categorized as a family dispute that escalated to the point of police response, including physical violence, sexual assault, and verbal arguments. Family problems were labeled as visitation and juvenile issues that were not physical. Mental health included suicidal subjects and behavioral issues requiring police response.
Cleere broke up the data into three periods:
• Pre-covid (Jan. 1, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020) — 457 domestic violence calls, 312 family problems, 389 mental health calls.
• During covid (Jan. 1, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021) — 499 domestic violence calls, 380 family problems, 469 mental heath calls.
• Post-covid (Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022) — 475 domestic violence calls, 387 family problems, 505 mental health calls.
“There was an undeniable, significant increase to all three types of calls during the pandemic,” Cleere said, admitting the results are subjective as categorized by 911 dispatchers. “An unexpected finding was post-covid data. I assumed that the numbers would drop after the crisis was over. Instead, domestic violence and family problems stabilized at a level higher than pre-covid, and mental health continued to rise. Further studies by those more credentialed than I would be of benefit to analyze the long-term effects of the pandemic on our county population.”
In his report, Luce noted the following goals and achievements for 2021:
• The sheriff’s office generated more than $342,000 by boarding federal and out-of-county inmates at the jail, despite staffing issues and covid challenges.
• Achieved accreditation status in law enforcement, corrections, civil, and court security divisions.
• Trained and certified a new Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer for area schools.
• Developed a criminal justice police reform plan after holding local forums and doing a county-wide survey. The plan was approved by the county Board of Supervisors and state.
• Trained and certified more instructors including firearms, reality-based training, and field training officers.
• Trained an investigator in “Crimes Against Children” and forensic interviewing of children.
• Hosted a multi-agency Crisis Intervention Team training.
• Corrections officers organized a team and raised more than $6,500 for Special Olympics. They also took part in the “Shootout for Soldiers” fundraiser for veterans, raising more than $11,000 — the highest figure in the nation.
“We also doubled down on employee wellness and held the first cardiac scanning service event at the sheriff’s office,” Luce said. “We updated and enhanced many classroom sessions to include officer wellness and suicide prevention.”
The report also provides an overview on sheriff’s office administration, road patrol, K-9 division, criminal investigations, family services unit, narcotics unit, welfare fraud unit, corrections, civil division, and court security.
“Training is considered crucial at the sheriff’s office,” Luce said. “We constantly strive to be better, safer and more effective at what we do.”
According to Luce, the annual report should to be posted soon to the sheriff’s office website at sheriff.co.seneca.ny.us.