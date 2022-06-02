CANANDAIGUA — The digital world has spread to the Canandaigua Lake Wine Trail.
The trail and the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection are launching a digital wine-tasting passport that is available to purchase at canandaigualakewinetrail.com/passport. The passport’s goal is to help visitors easily experience one of the nation’s top wine regions while raising awareness of all the Finger Lakes region’s unique experiences, food and culinary treasures, agriculture, and more.
It’s available to anyone 21 or older. The passport features the six member wineries on the Canandaigua Lake Wine Trail, plus several local businesses. It provides exclusive discounts, free wine tastings, and additional recommendations for visitors as they explore the Finger Lakes.
The member wineries are Arbor Hill Grapery and Winery, Finger Lakes Wine Center, Heron Hill Tasting Room on Canandaigua Lake, Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars, Inspire Moore Winery, and Song Hill Winery.
“The digital passport brings with it a premium, efficient user experience while upholding the traditions of the Trail’s original passport,” CLWT chairwoman Angela MacAllister said. “Over and over again, our trail’s passport continues to be the best way for visitors to try before they buy. It’s an easy and fun way to taste award-winning wines while getting access to exclusive discounts.”
“We’re hoping the new passport will streamline the process, making it easier for both customers and staff to deliver a top-notch experience,” added Conor Gallagher, owner of Song Hill Winery. “It comes fully loaded with innovative technology perks that our visitors will love. Real time, location-based notifications will bring added depth to every experience and interaction on the trail.”
The Canandaigua Lake Wine Trail is partnering with Bandwango technology to design the passport.
For more information, contact Andrew Knoblauch at (585) 301-1653 or taste@canandaigualakewinetrail.com.