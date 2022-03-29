GENEVA — In spite of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the volatility of the stock market, New York state is in pretty good shape as it makes its way toward fiscal year 2023. So says Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.
DiNapoli, keeper of the state’s finances since 2007, was in town Saturday to help family and friends celebrate former Lt. Gov. Mary Anne Krupsak’s 90th birthday. After dinner at Halsey’s Restaurant, DiNapoli sat down for a conversation with the Finger Lakes Times. Topics ranged from the state’s financial health, Ukraine and how to make sure that the Dedicated Highway and Bridge Trust Fund is actually spent on roads and bridges.
The state Comptroller’s Office plays many roles in New York government. It is in charge of auditing municipalities, commissions, school districts and other agencies; it runs the unclaimed funds program; it keeps a dashboard on how various entities are recovering from the pandemic; it looks at Wall Street functions; and it keeps track of how the state distributes aid and shares revenues.
DiNapoli essentially is in charge of analyzing the coffers of state and local governments and how the money is spent. One of his major criticisms, as evidenced in a recent report, is that the state’s road and bridge trust fund is being used to pay old bills and cover operational costs instead of actually fixing and maintaining infrastructure.
“It is important around here,” he said, agreeing that road maintenance is one of the most critical spending priorities in the Finger Lakes area, and that for too long the money has been diverted from vital highway and bridge projects. “It needs to be spent on road repair. It’s a quality-of-life issue, and we need a good road system for the economy.”
As Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $216 billion proposed budget is being debated in the state Legislature this week, DiNapoli said that things are different from the days of “three men in a room.” Part of the reason for that: Hochul has plenty of federal money to use, and tax revenues are up as well.
In February, DiNapoli analyzed Hochul’s proposed budget. He said it “maintains commitments such as the multi-year schedule to fully fund the Foundation Aid formula, proposes new funding to help New York individuals, families and small businesses continue their economic recovery, and advances increased levels of infrastructure spending.” But, he also warned at the time that “while these investments address areas of significant need, I urge policy makers to maintain an eye to the years ahead, when unprecedented levels of federal support will no longer be available, state resources may once again fall short of expectations, and our existing debt burden restricts our ability to act.”
On Saturday, he said there are fewer items in Hochul’s budget that would require policy changes as compared to her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. However, a couple of things — including adjustments to bail reform — in some of the one-house budget bills could be worrisome,
“I just hope they don’t derail the budget, and it gets done on time,” he said, noting the April 1 deadline.
On the state website, a recent report said the state budget likely will be in balance for the next five years, but the covid pandemic, inflation and supply-chain issues “all remain risks.” And, as DiNapoli noted, there is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
He compared what is going on there to the 1930s and the days of Adolf Hitler — “except this time we are seeing it every day on social media.” Ukraine is so devastating for him that he was compelled to go to Auburn while he was in the Finger Lakes so he could join in the unity of worship with the parishioners at St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. Auburn has one of the largest Ukrainian populations in Upstate New York.
“I needed to feel in their company, in person,” he said. “There were people in that congregation with relatives in the Ukraine. They are worried.”
Last week, DiNapoli, in keeping with Hochul’s mandate that New York state get rid of any investment in Russian entities, ordered that the state’s pension plan divest itself from its holdings connected to Russia. He said the amount is fairly small: $110 million of the state’s $280 billion retirement fund. He said he also suggested to companies that do business with New York to stop doing business in Russia.
“They have to make the judgment whether they should be there or not,” DiNapoli said, “and a lot of them, like Coca-Cola, are deciding not to be there.”
Coca-Cola is among many companies that have suspended operations in Russia as an act of protest against the invasion and continued attack on Ukraine. PepsiCo, Starbucks and McDonald’s also have stopped doing business there.
Even with the divestment and the uncertainty of the stock market, DiNapoli said there is little doubt the pension fund will be able to meet its obligations to its members.
“The short answer is that there’s no worry that we won’t be paying benefits,” he said.
DiNapoli, 68, a Democrat from Long Island, said he is comfortable in his position and plans to run for another term in November. Right now, he is waiting to see if he will be involved in a primary. He said he does not hold higher political aspirations. He came out of the Assembly, where he served from 1986, until he ran for comptroller. He thought about a run for governor at one point but decided against it. He said Hochul is doing a good job and he has no desire to challenge her.
“I am happy where I am,” he said.