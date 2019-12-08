ROCHESTER — Monroe County Judge Vincent Dinolfo has been appointed coordinating judge for treatment courts in the 7th Judicial District, an area that includes Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.
Dinolfo was appointed by state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, the district's administrative judge.
In his new role, Dinolfo will be responsible for the oversight of all treatment courts and cases in the eight-county district. He succeeds Judge John DeMarco.
"I look forward to serving the 7th Judicial District in this new role," Dinolfo said. "Treatment courts are the most effective intervention tool in the fight against addiction and I intend to continue the efforts of Judge DeMarco by leading the courts of the 7th Judicial District at this critical time."
Dinolfo has been a judge in the Monroe County treatment courts since 2013.