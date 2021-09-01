GORHAM — It has been a week since the driver of a pickup truck hit a horse-drawn buggy in this Ontario County town and then drove off. The fact that the driver remains at large upsets Sheriff Kevin Henderson.
“It is certainly disappointing and frustrating for us. I wish the person would turn themselves in,” Henderson said Tuesday. “The investigator in charge of this case is chasing down leads on a daily basis, but we have nothing credible at this point.”
Henderson and Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said to their knowledge, this is the first case in either county of a motor vehicle hitting a buggy and the driver fleeing the scene.
“We have not had a hit-and-run with a buggy in this county,” Spike said.
The Gorham incident happened last Wednesday on Route 245, between Baldwin Road and the Rushville village line. Two local residents, 53-year-old Annetta Fox and 18-year-old Roseanna Fox, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
“These folks (Mennonites) are a vital part of our community and it’s frustrating to see these accidents on an almost monthly basis, although Yates has more than we do,” Henderson said. “We want to hold the person or people responsible for this accountable.”
The truck was described as a dark green Chevrolet with a translucent white water tank in the truck bed. The horse, which was hit by the truck, ran off and was found in the area, but later euthanized.
Henderson said three men cutting wood in the area did not see the crash but heard the impact and saw the truck go down Route 245 toward Rushville. Henderson said police have checked surveillance cameras in the area they believe the truck was traveling.
“We have gotten a lot of comments on social media, with people saying check the Rushville cameras. We’ve done all that,” he said.
Henderson said it is unlikely the driver is unaware he or she caused the accident.
“I highly doubt they didn’t know they hit the buggy. There was a lot of damage to the buggy, you have the horse, and we did find some pieces of the vehicle. This isn’t a case of just brushing them with a (side view) mirror,” he said. “Maybe the person was scared and took off, or didn’t have a license, or was impaired. We just don’t know.”
Henderson admitted the case could be more difficult to solve as time goes by.
“The case does get weaker by the day, and our chances diminish, but we encourage people — if they are fearful — to still contact us and we will work with you to keep the information confidential,” he said. “We are also working with the district attorney’s office and seeing what they have to say.”
“We are not going to give up,” he added. “We will look at whatever leads we get and maybe one little thing will break this case.”
Henderson said people can go to the sheriff’s office Facebook page (facebook.com/ontariosheriff) or call (585) 394-4560 if they have information.