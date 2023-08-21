WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the New York State Farm Service Agency’s request for a federal Agricultural Disaster Designation following May’s deep freeze that destroyed thousands of acres of crops in 31 counties.
The disaster designation includes Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties.
Schumer said he called USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to advocate on New York’s behalf. The senators said farms across upstate New York, including the Finger Lakes, suffered major crop damage from the extreme cold weather this past May, destroying grapes, apples, strawberries, blueberries, and other crops.
“From the vineyards of the Finger Lakes to the orchards of the Capital Region, family owned farms are the backbone of upstate New York’s agriculture economy,” said Schumer, who is also Senate majority leader. “But this past May they suffered from one of the most devastating deep freezes in recent memory, destroying thousands of acres of crops. … I sincerely thank the USDA and Secretary Vilsack for heeding our calls and swiftly providing these growers with a Secretarial disaster designation to unlock these critical emergency relief funds.”
Gillibrand added she’s “grateful to Secretary of Agriculture Vilsack for acting swiftly and decisively. This designation unlocks emergency relief funds for farm operators in eligible counties, and my message to farmers is this: Apply for this relief quickly and my office is here to support you.”
Sam Filler, director of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, expressed thanks to the senators.
“Their support was key to ensure that New York’s grape and wine industry receives the needed disaster federal resources to help them cope with the expected financial losses due to their crop losses,” he said.
The designation makes farm operators in primary counties and counties contiguous eligible for low-interest FSA Emergency Loans. Impacted producers will be able to borrow up to 100% of the actual amount of production or physical losses to a maximum amount of $500,000. Local FSA offices can provide affected farmers with further information, Schumer and Gillibrand said.