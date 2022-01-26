WATERLOO — Former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard is expected to testify today in the trial of his wife, former county Finance Director Brandi Deeds.
Sheppard, who hired Deeds in 2017 and is now married to her, will be one of two defense witnesses expected to be called by Rochester attorney James Doyle. Deeds, 47, faces five counts of falsifying business records, and single counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, defrauding the government and official misconduct. All but the final charge are felonies.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz rested his case early Tuesday afternoon after questioning Seneca County sheriff’s office Inv. Tim Thompson, who headed the investigation into Deeds allegedly being paid $2,169 she was not entitled to receive.
After Sinkiwicz rested, Doyle asked state Supreme Court Judge Dan Doyle to issue an order dismissing the charges, claiming the evidence presented was not legally sufficient to prove a corrupt scheme by Deeds to commit a crime.
“This trial and case is embarrassing,” James Doyle said, claiming it belongs in small claims court, not county criminal court.
Sinkiewicz objected, saying the testimony and exhibits he presented showed that Deeds did not work the required 75 hours, either remotely or in her office, during a two-week pay period on several occasions in 2018, yet still got paid. He said there was no indication she put in for vacation, sick or personal days.
“If she worked during these times, it was very little, yet was paid with taxpayer money,” Sinkiewicz said.
Judge Doyle denied the motion to dismiss.
Earlier Tuesday, Sinkiewicz called Geneva Police Department Det. Matt Colton to the stand. Colton testified he was asked by Thompson to use a special computer program to trace Deeds’ cell phone use, doing so with a search warrant. Colton said he produced records of his work and gave that material to Thompson. Sinkiewicz moved to have the report admitted as evidence. Doyle objected, saying there was not sufficient scientific value to be reliable.
Judge Doyle said he would reserve a decision on its admissibility after Colton testified. Colton said his research found that Deeds made and received cell phone calls from Dallas; Baltimore; Lutherville, Md.; Ripley, N.Y., and at Disney World and Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Fla.
James Doyle cross-examined Colton about the reliability of the program and if it was tested properly. Judge Doyle said there was sufficient evidence of reliability and admitted Colton’s report into evidence.
Rhonda Maher, payroll clerk for the county Personnel Department, testified about how paychecks are generated from time sheets that every employee has to submit. She said when Deeds did not submit a time sheet on time, she would contact her to remind her to submit the form. She said employees are given a chance to correct issues during the next pay period.
She said management employees always got paid, even if they didn’t submit the proper time sheets.
Maher said Deeds did not list vacation, sick or personal days on some sheets and did not take steps to correct the documents.
During cross-examination, Doyle stressed the flexibility allowed managerial employees to attain the 75 hours per pay period, getting Maher to agree that Deeds could have worked nights and weekends, although Maher said she was still required to submit proper time sheets.
County Manager Mitch Rowe validated the time-sheet requirements during his testimony.
Thompson said he analyzed cell phone records, emails, swipe card data, time sheets and several emails from Deeds to Sheppard asking for permission to take time off work or rearranging her work schedule so she could be out of town to attend cheerleading-related events with her daughter. James Doyle questioned why Thompson did not consult with former county Personnel Director Kathy Corona, County Attorney David Ettman, or the county’s labor relations attorney as part of his investigation.
“You even contacted the FBI. Why on earth would you do that?” Doyle asked.
“Because of possible public corruption,” Thompson said. “They did not take the case, offered to assist, but I said I didn’t need their help.”
Doyle also said Thompson contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration for flight information on Sheppard. Asked why, Thompson said he was using all resources available to him.
James Doyle then called Corona as his first witness. She explained the county’s time time-sheet requirements and payroll process, agreeing that management employees have some flexibility in meeting their 75 hours-per-pay-period requirement. Corona testified there is a precedent for a manager working remotely, saying a former county risk manager worked at home three days a week and at the county building two days a week.